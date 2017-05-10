There are on the Canada.com story from Yesterday, titled Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed Forces assistance in flood battle. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Gatineau emergency workers helped the people of Rue Saint-Louis area in Gatineau Thursday May 4, 2017. More rain has caused water to rise and flooded more people out of their homes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.