Funeral held for Ontario woman killed in Belize along with American boyfriend
Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus - a mother of twin sons - and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, were found strangled in a field on May 1 after Matus failed to show up for a flight returning to Canada. The Canadian government confirmed last week that a Canadian citizen had been detained as a person of interest in connection with the deaths.
