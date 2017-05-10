Four killed, 2 injured in seven-vehic...

Four killed, 2 injured in seven-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Four people are dead and two others are in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police say seven vehicles were involved in the westbound crash at about 1:25 a.m. northeast of Kingston, Ont.

no fire extinguishers

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/ontario/2017/05/inque...
Ontario

