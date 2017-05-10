Fire that killed 5 on Ontario First Nation started by child, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say a house fire that killed five people in a First Nation community last year was set by a child who was among those who died in the blaze. The victims of the Dec. 14, 2016, fire were a father and his four young children living on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation, located south of London, Ont.
