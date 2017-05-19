Fire crews also called to house blaze in Wallaceburg
Firefighters from Blenheim Station No. 18 acted quickly to douse two transport trucks that caught fire on Thursday, May 18, 2017, which helped prevent millions of dollars worth of property from being destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co...
|8 hr
|lunch-at-their-desks
|4
|Hospital Foundation is conducting door-to-door ... (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|similar happened ...
|6
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Netflix Sets Up 'Download Zones' for Ontario Co...
|9 hr
|Bell
|1
|BIA shares wish list for future of Memorial Are... (May '13)
|14 hr
|downtown revamp eh
|10
|Military, police deployed overseas to get tax e...
|23 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|23 hr
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC