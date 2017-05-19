Fire crews also called to house blaze...

Fire crews also called to house blaze in Wallaceburg

16 hrs ago

Firefighters from Blenheim Station No. 18 acted quickly to douse two transport trucks that caught fire on Thursday, May 18, 2017, which helped prevent millions of dollars worth of property from being destroyed.

