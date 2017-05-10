Federal government creates panel to l...

Federal government creates panel to look into reopening prison farms in Kingston, Ont.

16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The federal government is setting up an advisory panel to look at the possibility of reopening prison farms in Kingston, Ont., that were closed by the former Conservative government. The seven-member panel announced Thursday will provide advice on the merits of reopening farms at Collins Bay and Joyceville Institutions.

Ontario

