Fed-up fliers frustrated by service cuts, horror stories vow to avoid airlines
After years of watching service decline and fees rise, avid traveller George Chow didn't need another reason to avoid the airlines. But a steady stream of horror stories in the news is only cementing his resolve to find other modes of transport whenever possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Full Moon 2day
|103
|power outages???` (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|another cash grab
|4
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Revive the Torys eh
|17
|Toronto police investigating shooting in Scarbo...
|4 hr
|Road Rage eh
|1
|It'll take longer to drive to Sobeys (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|if these guys on ...
|3
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|4 hr
|who r Tools
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC