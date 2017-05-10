Elevator incident reports reveal lita...

Elevator incident reports reveal litany of misery; mishaps on the rise

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 18 hrs ago, titled Elevator incident reports reveal litany of misery; mishaps on the rise. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

In the past six years, six people have been killed and 1,225 people have been injured, including 69 permanently, in elevator mishaps in Ontario - which accounts for close to half of Canada's elevators - according to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, which regulates the devices in the province. The TSSA data shows the number of incidents more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, rising at an average rate of about 14 per cent a year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wipe

Toronto, Canada

#1 9 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/05/ele...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne... 8 hr Central America 2
News One charged, two wanted in violent west-end rob... 8 hr feel safe yet 1
News Defence policy review to be released after Trud... 9 hr DND 1
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... 9 hr Wipe 1
News Town is prepared for emergencies (Oct '12) 9 hr Wet Wipes 7
News Hornby well issue soaks region budget (Mar '14) 10 hr The Big Leak 7
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 10 hr ON THIN ICE 14
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC