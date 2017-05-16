Eight stories in the news today, May 16
The Aga Khan addresses an audience on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at the Memorial Church on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. The Aga Khan returns to Ottawa today to unveil the new headquarters of an international organization that is positioning itself as an antidote of sorts to the growing strains of populism and intolerance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two local properties on Pond Tour (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Duck
|3
|Blazing meteor falls east of Toronto (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|meteorite 2 ever ...
|104
|Contested Georgetown developments a go after cl...
|7 hr
|much too late
|10
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|8 hr
|nice
|3
|CSIS suspected Soviet spies of stealing Mackenz...
|11 hr
|MacKenzieKings Do...
|2
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|11 hr
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|CRTC says wireless companies must be able to se...
|21 hr
|lookin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC