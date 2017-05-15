Eastern Ontario woman hit by motorcyc...

Eastern Ontario woman hit by motorcycle while walking dog

Read more: CBC News

Two people in Greater Napanee, Ont., were taken to hospital with critical injuries Tuesday evening after a motorcycle struck a woman walking her dog. Ontario Provincial Police said at about 7:28 p.m. a 47-year-old Kingston, Ont., man was travelling east along South Shore Road in Greater Napanee on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle.

Ontario

