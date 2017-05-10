Deputy Ontario NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to run for federal leadership
Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is poised to launch a bid for federal leadership next week, The Canadian Press has learned. Sources familiar with Singh's plans say he will make the announcement at the Bombay Palace in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night - the venue where he held an election party in 2011 when he entered provincial politics.
