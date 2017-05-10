CSIS suspected Soviet spies of pinchi...

CSIS suspected Soviet spies of pinching King diary full of atomic secrets

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Canada's spy agency surmised that Soviet agents stole a key volume of William Lyon Mackenzie King's fabled diary - a theory dissected in a new book about the intrigue surrounding Canada's longest-serving prime minister. The missing diary volume covered much of the final two months of 1945, a period that included King's visit to Washington to confer with his U.S. and British counterparts about atomic secrets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numbers dip for food drive (Nov '12) 4 hr Refugees involved... 2
News Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11) 4 hr double dip 3
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 4 hr usual solution 17
News Civic Centre turns 25 (Sep '14) 4 hr name change 2 Cit... 6
News Flood damage minimal (Feb '09) 12 hr Flood Rinse Repeat 13
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 12 hr Flood Rinse Repeat 11
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 12 hr Max 50
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC