CRTC says wireless companies must be able to send emergency alerts

15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Canada's telecom regulator says all wireless service providers must be able to send emergency alerts to customers' cellphones, and has set a deadline for it to happen. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has ordered that by April, 6, 2018, everyone on an LTE network must be able to receive the same public alerts now broadcast on radio and TV.

