CRTC says wireless companies must be able to send emergency alerts
Canada's telecom regulator says all wireless service providers must be able to send emergency alerts to customers' cellphones, and has set a deadline for it to happen. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has ordered that by April, 6, 2018, everyone on an LTE network must be able to receive the same public alerts now broadcast on radio and TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|4 hr
|Central America
|2
|One charged, two wanted in violent west-end rob...
|4 hr
|feel safe yet
|1
|Defence policy review to be released after Trud...
|5 hr
|DND
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|5 hr
|Wipe
|1
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|5 hr
|Wipe
|1
|Town is prepared for emergencies (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Wet Wipes
|7
|Hornby well issue soaks region budget (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|The Big Leak
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC