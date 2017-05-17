Craft beer has runway to grow in Canada, despite U.S. slowdown, says Molson Coors
The Canadian craft beer market still has room to expand even as growth in the United States begins to run out of steam, the head of Molson Coors Canada said Wednesday. Craft beer accounts for about six per cent of total volume in Canada, half of the relative size in the United States, the brewing giant said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop Court home ablaze (Feb '13)
|4 hr
|still need Justice
|6
|Five Canadian FFs Facing Union Charges for 'Dou...
|4 hr
|need rural H20 4 ...
|1
|Tot's feet burned at splash pad (May '16)
|10 hr
|is it open yet
|2
|Cornerstone donates to Hospital Foundation (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|home foundation c...
|3
|Georgetown District High School to host fourth ...
|10 hr
|Violence in the c...
|9
|Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p...
|15 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|anonymous
|174
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC