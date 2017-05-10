Canadian questioned in connection with double-homicide of ex-pats in Belize
A police source in Belize has confirmed to the National Post that a Canadian was detained at a station house in the seaside town of Placencia, Wednesday, for "testing," before being transported back to Corozal for questioning in connection with the grisly double-homicide of Francesa Matus, 52, of Keswick, Ont., and Drew DeVoursney, a former US marine from Georgia. The police source is not directly involved in the murder investigation and could not say if the tests being conducted at the station were related to the homicide, or whether any charges had been laid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood damage minimal (Feb '09)
|34 min
|Flood Rinse Repeat
|13
|The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15)
|38 min
|Flood Rinse Repeat
|11
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|40 min
|Max
|50
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|46 min
|Max
|1
|Ontario Energy Minister heats up about Sault ca...
|55 min
|Max
|1
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|7 hr
|Max
|1
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|7 hr
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC