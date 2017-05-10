Canadian questioned in connection wit...

Canadian questioned in connection with double-homicide of ex-pats in Belize

Thursday May 4 Read more: Ottawa Citizen

A police source in Belize has confirmed to the National Post that a Canadian was detained at a station house in the seaside town of Placencia, Wednesday, for "testing," before being transported back to Corozal for questioning in connection with the grisly double-homicide of Francesa Matus, 52, of Keswick, Ont., and Drew DeVoursney, a former US marine from Georgia. The police source is not directly involved in the murder investigation and could not say if the tests being conducted at the station were related to the homicide, or whether any charges had been laid.

