Canada tests lower age for pot legalization
In this April 20, 2016, file photo, people smoke marijuana during a 4/20 cannabis culture rally in Toronto. The Canadian government, which introduced nationwide pot legalization legislation last month and expects to pass it next year, hopes to undercut the underground marijuana market with the lower age limit of 18 and not 21, an untested theory that is being closely watched around this country and in the U.S. FILE- In this March 9, 2017, file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in roundtable discussion on the future of energy with industry leaders at CERAweek in Houston, Texas.
