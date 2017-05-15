Body of Canadian fighter recovered from ISIL five months after he was killed in Syria
Five months after a Canadian was killed by ISIL, his body has been recovered in northern Syria and preparations are underway to get him home, a Kurdish community leader said Monday. The Kurdish Peoples Protection Units, the rebel force better known as the YPG, retrieved Nazzareno Tassone's from ISIL, said Ihsan Kaya, president of the Toronto Kurdish Community Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|2 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|4
|ALC: Register now for computer training sessions (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Joint puters eh
|8
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Americas
|9
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|22 hr
|Central America
|2
|One charged, two wanted in violent west-end rob...
|22 hr
|feel safe yet
|1
|Defence policy review to be released after Trud...
|23 hr
|DND
|1
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|23 hr
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC