Blaze destroys building at Flamborough business on Highway 6
Hamilton fire officials say they responded to reports of a fire at Flamborough Patio Furniture on Highway 6 at about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Crews were able to battle the blaze and keep it from severely damaging a home and an additional commercial building.
