Blaze destroys building at Flamboroug...

Blaze destroys building at Flamborough business on Highway 6

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Hamilton fire officials say they responded to reports of a fire at Flamborough Patio Furniture on Highway 6 at about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Crews were able to battle the blaze and keep it from severely damaging a home and an additional commercial building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goebelle to LHIN board (Feb '11) 6 hr so many hands in ... 5
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 6 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring... 6 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 8 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C... 20 hr Daley 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 20 hr MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) 21 hr will market bust 9
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC