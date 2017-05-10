Babies' speech delays could be linked...

Babies' speech delays could be linked to mobile devices

There are 2 comments on the WVNY story from Thursday May 4, titled Babies' speech delays could be linked to mobile devices. In it, WVNY reports that:

Anyone raising a child today has likely fretted about screen time and wondered about the impact of devices on our kids. Does the technology affect their brains? Does it limit their social development? Could it harm them emotionally? Could it delay when they start talking? The answer to that last question could be a yes, according to some striking findings in a new study released Thursday and being presented at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting.

cyberdependence

Toronto, Canada

#1 Thursday May 4
https://www.google.ca/search...
Alternate News Agency

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Friday May 5
Not Many Babies can give a Good Speech nowadays !

Too Much Alternate News !
Ontario

