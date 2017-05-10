Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in...

Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in Canada: B'nai Brith

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the country, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday, calling it a "made in Canada" phenomenon. B'nai Brith Canada, which has been tracking anti-Semitic incidents for 35 years, said 1,728 anti-Semitic incidents were reported across the country last year - a 26 per cent increase from 2015 and the highest number the group has ever recorded.

Ontario

