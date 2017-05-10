A list of Prince Philip's visits to C...

A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over the years

There are 1 comment on the Cape Breton Post story from Thursday May 4, titled A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over the years. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:

The Queen and Prince Philip have lavished much attention on Canada over their lives, each visiting the country more than 20 times over the years. The list below includes some notable visits by Philip, who is retiring from royal duties this fall.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Max

Toronto, Canada

#1 45 min ago
a food processor is being counselled to use more electricity in order to qualify for an energy-conservation program.

http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-busi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flood damage minimal (Feb '09) 33 min Flood Rinse Repeat 13
News The Way We Were: Ice jam in the Glen (Feb '15) 38 min Flood Rinse Repeat 11
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 40 min Max 50
News Ontario Energy Minister heats up about Sault ca... 55 min Max 1
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... 7 hr Max 1
News John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C... 7 hr frank 1
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... 7 hr frank 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC