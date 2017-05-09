a fireman's helmet hangs by a fire engine at a fire station. Getty Images/Monty Rakusen
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 8 hrs ago, titled a fireman's helmet hangs by a fire engine at a fire station. Getty Images/Monty Rakusen. In it, 680News reports that:
Relatives of two Ontario men who lost their lives during firefighter training exercises five years apart wiped their eyes as a coroner's inquest heard details of the fatal incidents. An inquest into the deaths of Adam Brunt and Gary Kendall began Tuesday in Toronto and is expected to last two weeks.
Acton, Canada
#1 6 hrs ago
