Windsor, Ont., man and woman charged with trying to import fentanyl from China

8 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A man and a woman from Windsor, Ont., are facing charges after allegedly trying to import the deadly opioid fentanyl from China. The RCMP says the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package destined for a Windsor address in Vancouver on Feb. 22 and analysis found it contained 14 grams of fentanyl.

