Tanker truck crash spills fuel northwest of Toronto
Police say crews are working to clean up a "significant fuel spill" northwest of Toronto after a tanker truck crashed early Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police said the crash occurred in the Caledon, Ont., area at about 2:30 a.m. when the back tanker of two being hauled in tandem fell over in the crash and began leaking fuel.
