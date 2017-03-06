Tanker truck crash spills fuel northw...

Tanker truck crash spills fuel northwest of Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Police say crews are working to clean up a "significant fuel spill" northwest of Toronto after a tanker truck crashed early Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police said the crash occurred in the Caledon, Ont., area at about 2:30 a.m. when the back tanker of two being hauled in tandem fell over in the crash and began leaking fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... 2 hr Faith 2
News Canadian tourists hit hard by Zika last year 2 hr next 1
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 6 hr anonymous 153
News Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills open Fa... 7 hr nice family eh 4
News MPP fails to offer solutions (Jul '09) 8 hr no cigar 4 MPP Ted 22
News Brampton men charged with stealing truck loads (Sep '12) 8 hr hope Btown Mayor ... 12
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 9 hr Hannibal Lector 13
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC