Talk to Ontario about Grassy Narrows mercury contamination, says Philpott
There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Talk to Ontario about Grassy Narrows mercury contamination, says Philpott.
The federal government is letting Ontario take the lead on mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation, Health Minister Jane Philpott indicated Wednesday - a point of contention for indigenous leaders looking for action on Justin Trudeau's promise to address the problem "once and for all." A report released Tuesday commissioned by Grassy Narrows First Nation and funded by Ontario found there is ongoing mercury contamination in the area from a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., that was decommissioned decades ago.
Pickering, Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
