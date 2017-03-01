St. Urho's party expands

The Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay is celebrating the annual St. Urho's Day celebration over three days from March 17 to Sunday, March 19. Finns and non-Finns of all ages can enjoy the weekend-long festivities centred in and around the Finlandia Hall above the Hoito Restaurant at 314 Bay St. On Friday, Conga Se Menne, a northern Michigan Finnish reggae band, will take the Finlandia Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday sees the annual St. Urho's parade and variety show from noon to 3:30 p.m. followed by dance lessons from the Kikuriit Finnish Folk Dancers at 7 p.m. and the St. Urho's dance at 8 p.m. The legend of St. Urho originated in northern Michigan as a cheeky response to St. Patrick's Day.

