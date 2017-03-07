Six stories in the news today, March 7
A report from the Mental Health Commission says more money for child and youth services would boost Canada's economy and patient health. The commission, which bills its findings as a tool to help provincial and territorial decision-makers, says more than 7.5 million Canadians face mental health issues, with a price tag of $50 billion a year - or nearly 14 hundred dollars a person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|153
|Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills open Fa...
|3 hr
|nice family eh
|4
|MPP fails to offer solutions (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|no cigar 4 MPP Ted
|22
|Brampton men charged with stealing truck loads (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|hope Btown Mayor ...
|12
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|5 hr
|Hannibal Lector
|13
|Superior Glove expands operations to Springdale...
|8 hr
|hidden dealios
|1
|Saskatchewan Book Awards announces 2017 shortlist
|8 hr
|hidden reads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC