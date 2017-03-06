Routine inspection of Marineland find...

Routine inspection of Marineland finds no issues: OSPCA

Ontario's animal welfare agency says a recent inspection of Marineland found no issues of concern at the park, which faces 11 animal cruelty charges. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the routine inspection of the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction in February was unrelated to the charges the agency laid in November and January.

