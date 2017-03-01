Raising smoking age does cut teen smo...

Raising smoking age does cut teen smoking

Raising the legal age of smoking to 21 or even would dramatically slash the numbers of teenagers taking up the deadly habit, researchers said. Until 2007 British teenagers could buy cigarettes and tobacco when aged 16 but in that year this was increased to 18. But Canadian scientists said raising it to 21 would see a quarter less smokers and urged lawmakers to change the rules to stop needless deaths and illnesses.

