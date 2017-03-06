Rabid calf found on Huron County farm; other cattle to be quarantined
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rabid calf found on Huron County farm; other cattle to be quarantined. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The Huron County Health Unit says a calf from a farm in the Blyth, Ont., area has tested positive for rabies. It says the calf from a farm about 95 kilometres north of London, Ont., was sent for testing on Feb. 27. The health unit says the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is working with the farmer and a veterinarian to implement a precautionary confinement period for the other cattle that were in the group with the infected animal.
Pickering, Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
