Police believe sex assaults in Toronto and Collingwood are linked

Two police forces say they believe the same suspect may have been involved in sexual assaults in Toronto and Collingwood, Ont. Toronto police say a 23-year-old woman was approached from behind, dragged into a laneway and allegedly sexually assaulted early on July 28, 2015.

Ontario

