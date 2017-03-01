Police arrest 19-year-old after stabbing inside Orleans home
Police vehicles sit outside a home on Proulx Drive in Ottawa's OrlA©ans neighbourhood on March 3, 2016, after a man was stabbed in the neck and his wife was injured. One man has been arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresh ordered deliveries - bringing whole, orga... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Chuck and Danny
|2
|St Patrick's Day Parade Society of Toronto anno...
|2 hr
|Patty
|2
|Annual closure of King Road for Jefferson salam...
|2 hr
|corridors
|1
|United Way sets fundraising goal of $375,000
|2 hr
|South will get co...
|2
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|12 hr
|Where did Lisa go
|4
|United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|lotsa Monster hom...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC