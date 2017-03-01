'Opioid problem' in southwestern Ontario community: public health unit
A southwestern Ontario community is dealing with what its public health officials call an "opioid problem" that has left them scrambling to figure out the extent of the issue and what can be done to solve it. The rate of opioid-linked deaths in the Windsor, Ont., area was more than double the provincial rate in 2015, according to a recently released report from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresh ordered deliveries - bringing whole, orga... (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Chuck and Danny
|2
|St Patrick's Day Parade Society of Toronto anno...
|6 hr
|Patty
|2
|Annual closure of King Road for Jefferson salam...
|6 hr
|corridors
|1
|United Way sets fundraising goal of $375,000
|6 hr
|South will get co...
|2
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|150
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|16 hr
|Where did Lisa go
|4
|United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|lotsa Monster hom...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC