'Opioid problem' in southwestern Onta...

'Opioid problem' in southwestern Ontario community: public health unit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A southwestern Ontario community is dealing with what its public health officials call an "opioid problem" that has left them scrambling to figure out the extent of the issue and what can be done to solve it. The rate of opioid-linked deaths in the Windsor, Ont., area was more than double the provincial rate in 2015, according to a recently released report from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fresh ordered deliveries - bringing whole, orga... (Aug '15) 6 hr Chuck and Danny 2
News St Patrick's Day Parade Society of Toronto anno... 6 hr Patty 2
News Annual closure of King Road for Jefferson salam... 6 hr corridors 1
News United Way sets fundraising goal of $375,000 6 hr South will get co... 2
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 10 hr anonymous 150
News Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ... 16 hr Where did Lisa go 4
News United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10) Fri lotsa Monster hom... 23
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC