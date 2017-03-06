Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty
An Ontario middle-school teacher who had sexual encounters with several students and traded nude photos with them pleaded guilty to seven charges on Tuesday in what her lawyer said was an effort to take responsibility for her actions. Jaclyn McLaren, a French teacher for Grades 6 to 8 at a school in a community near Belleville, Ont., originally faced 42 charges after eight teens - six of whom were her students - came forward with allegations of a sexual nature, according to an agreed statement of facts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|same all over
|13
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|3 hr
|Ted Brown Ward 2
|10
|Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo...
|6 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|3
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|10 hr
|where will it end
|1
|Federal government to table budget on March 22 ...
|10 hr
|where will it end
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|10 hr
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|10 hr
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC