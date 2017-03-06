Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty

An Ontario middle-school teacher who had sexual encounters with several students and traded nude photos with them pleaded guilty to seven charges on Tuesday in what her lawyer said was an effort to take responsibility for her actions. Jaclyn McLaren, a French teacher for Grades 6 to 8 at a school in a community near Belleville, Ont., originally faced 42 charges after eight teens - six of whom were her students - came forward with allegations of a sexual nature, according to an agreed statement of facts.

