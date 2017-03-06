Ontario teacher charged with sex crim...

Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

An Ontario middle-school teacher who had sexual encounters with several students and traded nude photos with them pleaded guilty to seven charges on Tuesday in what her lawyer said was an effort to take responsibility for her actions. Jaclyn McLaren, a French teacher for Grades 6 to 8 at a school in a community near Belleville, Ont., originally faced 42 charges after eight teens - six of whom were her students - came forward with allegations of a sexual nature, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10) 3 hr same all over 13
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 3 hr Ted Brown Ward 2 10
News Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo... 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 10 hr where will it end 1
News Federal government to table budget on March 22 ... 10 hr where will it end 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 10 hr where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 10 hr where will it end 2 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC