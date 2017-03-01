Ontario paramedic service using proactive peer support to protect its own
As the mental health of first responders becomes an increasingly important issue, an Ontario paramedic service is looking to those within its own ranks to protect the well-being of its members. York Region Paramedic Services has established a proactive peer support team that sends a first responder out on every shift to check on their colleagues.
Toronto, Canada
#1 7 hrs ago
