Ontario paramedic service using proactive peer support to protect its own

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 11 hrs ago, titled Ontario paramedic service using proactive peer support to protect its own.

As the mental health of first responders becomes an increasingly important issue, an Ontario paramedic service is looking to those within its own ranks to protect the well-being of its members. York Region Paramedic Services has established a proactive peer support team that sends a first responder out on every shift to check on their colleagues.

Fire vs paramedics

Toronto, Canada

#1 7 hrs ago
Firefighters vs. paramedics?ÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â‚ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â‘Two-hatterÃƒ ÂƒÃ‚Â‚ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’ issue reignites tensions between unions

Firefighters vs. paramedics

By Graeme Frisque

A long-running battle between unions representing OntarioÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â‚ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s firefighters and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is heating up again.

Ontario

