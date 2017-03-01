There are on the Journal-Pioneer story from 11 hrs ago, titled Ontario paramedic service using proactive peer support to protect its own. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

As the mental health of first responders becomes an increasingly important issue, an Ontario paramedic service is looking to those within its own ranks to protect the well-being of its members. York Region Paramedic Services has established a proactive peer support team that sends a first responder out on every shift to check on their colleagues.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.