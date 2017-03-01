Ontario man, 82, says he'll 'go after...

Ontario man, 82, says he'll 'go after' $10K in denied casino winnings

There are 1 comment on the The News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Ontario man, 82, says he'll 'go after' $10K in denied casino winnings. In it, The News reports that:

An 82-year-old man says he was denied $10,000 he won at an Ontario casino but plans to "go after them" to claim his winnings. John Marando says he started going to the casino at Mohawk racetrack near Milton, Ont., earlier this year and had won $1,000 "a couple of times" from the same machine and on Feb. 17 won about $400.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Old

Pickering, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/science/geology/TN...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 6 hr Arctic front 8
News Talk to Ontario about Grassy Narrows mercury co... 6 hr Air 1
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 6 hr fine line 8
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 10 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge 10 hr Mustard Gas used ... 1
News St Patrick's Day Parade Society of Toronto anno... 10 hr who polices police 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 10 hr what did POWER get 123
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC