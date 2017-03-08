Ontario city to close road for endang...

Ontario city to close road for endangered salamander crossings

Read more: The Guardian

An Ontario city is set to temporarily close a road to allow for the safe passage of endangered amphibians during their breeding season. The Jefferson salamander, found only in southern Ontario, is about to emerge from the ground and make its annual trek to ponds along the Niagara escarpment in Burlington, Ont.

Ontario

