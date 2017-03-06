Ont. teacher charged with sex crimes ...

Ont. teacher charged with sex crimes against minors to appear in court

An eastern Ontario teacher facing dozens of charges related to sex crimes against minors is set to appear in a Belleville, Ont., court today, where she is expected to enter a plea. The female teacher was charged with 42 offences after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 12 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.

