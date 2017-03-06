Ont. teacher charged with sex crimes against minors to appear in court
An eastern Ontario teacher facing dozens of charges related to sex crimes against minors is set to appear in a Belleville, Ont., court today, where she is expected to enter a plea. The female teacher was charged with 42 offences after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 12 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.
