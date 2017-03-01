One man and two teens face multiple charges in a Scarborough robbery investigation
An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys are facing charges following a streak of street robberies. Police reported that 18-year-old Bender Mohammad, of Toronto, and two unnamed boys pulled off six separate street robberies in the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East between February 23rd and February 28th.
