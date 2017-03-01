Northern Ontario ratepayer puts Kathl...

Northern Ontario ratepayer puts Kathleen Wynne on the hot seat during photo op

Premier Kathleen Wynne was put on the hot seat over her new hydro plan today, not by reporters or opposition politicians, but by a ratepayer from Sturgeon Falls, Ont. Wynne was making calls to people across the province who had written to her to complain about soaring electricity bills, a day after she announced an average 17-per-cent cut is coming this summer.

