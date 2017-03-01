More than 20 years later, Ontario mom...

More than 20 years later, Ontario mom searches for answers in daughter's disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH ABOVE: It has been over 20 years since Melanie Ethier disappeared at the age of 15 from a small town in Ontario. Her mother Celine Ethier is searching for answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accessorize your outdoor grill 47 min some need 2 be fired 1
News Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10) 1 hr Tech 40
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 3 hr DEPORT AMERICANS NOW 4
News Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C... 5 hr SEND YANKS BACK 3
News Ont. man denied $10,000 jackpot over casino 'se... 6 hr Justice eh 1
News Police investigate several thefts from vehicles... 6 hr Justice eh 1
News REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and ... (Aug '14) 6 hr Drinky Doo 20
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC