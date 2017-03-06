Mike Myers on new dramatic series for HBO
Mike Myers says he's written a dramatic series for HBO that, if greenlit, could serve as his much-anticipated return to TV. The Toronto-bred funnyman says the show would still include comedic elements, and is one of a slew of projects that will bring him back into the spotlight.
