Mike Myers on new dramatic series for...

Mike Myers on new dramatic series for HBO

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Mike Myers says he's written a dramatic series for HBO that, if greenlit, could serve as his much-anticipated return to TV. The Toronto-bred funnyman says the show would still include comedic elements, and is one of a slew of projects that will bring him back into the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brampton men charged with stealing truck loads (Sep '12) 3 hr kolp 7
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 3 hr kopl 13
News Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty opens new office (Jul '11) 5 hr Ann 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... 5 hr Ryan 2
News Vulnerable women in Toronto find a safe haven a... 7 hr will get worse 1
News Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio die... 8 hr Haz 1
News Newly arrived Yazidis who escaped sex slavery o... 8 hr truck them 2 Bram... 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC