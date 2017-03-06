Man dead after hit by Durham Region b...

Man dead after hit by Durham Region bus in Pickering

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: DurhamRegion.com

A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a Durham transit bus on Tuesday evening in Pickering. Police say it happened at 7:11 p.m. when a Durham Region Transit bus was making a left turn from Bayley Street onto West Shore Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10) 52 min same all over 13
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 57 min Ted Brown Ward 2 10
News Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 7 hr where will it end 1
News Federal government to table budget on March 22 ... 7 hr where will it end 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 7 hr where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... 7 hr where will it end 2 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC