Man dead after hit by Durham Region bus in Pickering
A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a Durham transit bus on Tuesday evening in Pickering. Police say it happened at 7:11 p.m. when a Durham Region Transit bus was making a left turn from Bayley Street onto West Shore Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|52 min
|same all over
|13
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|57 min
|Ted Brown Ward 2
|10
|Muslim youth door-knock to answer questions abo...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|3
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|7 hr
|where will it end
|1
|Federal government to table budget on March 22 ...
|7 hr
|where will it end
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|7 hr
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|7 hr
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC