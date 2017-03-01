Liberals poised to fill Trump funding gap, but urged to raise over aid spending
Journal-Pioneer reports that:
A major aid agency says it would welcome any financial help Canada can provide towards an international campaign to fill a gap created by President Donald Trump's decision to ban U.S. funding for abortion-elated projects. But if Canada is really serious about helping poor women in the developing world, says Oxfam Canada, it must increase the overall amount it spends on international aid in the upcoming federal budget.
Coquitlam, Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
"International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said funding sexual education and abortion where it is legal is a matter of human rights.
"The idea is really to give women the choice," Bibeau told reporters in a conference call from Brussels. "We're not forcing anyone into it.
"Having the control over our own body is, to me, the first step for women's rights and it's a matter of choice and having access to the information, the services and the supplies."
Aid agency Save the Children welcomed the pledge, saying that the money could help save the lives of women, adolescents and girls in the most remote regions of the world."
Great! With the confused and chaotic Trump administration spending like a drunken sailor, they won't have the funds soon to assist any poor nations with health matters, so it is appropriate that Canada step up and provide such needed help for women around the world.
