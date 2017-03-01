Kelowna men facing fentanyl trafficki...

Kelowna men facing fentanyl trafficking charges after Ontario highway bust

The Ontario Provincial Police said Dillan Butler, 27, and Mitchell Spurrell, 25, were arrested on Highway 11 east of Thunder Bay Wednesday. The pair is also charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, after three kilograms of pot was allegedly seized, and obstructing a peace officer.

Ontario

