Kelowna men facing fentanyl trafficking charges after Ontario highway bust
The Ontario Provincial Police said Dillan Butler, 27, and Mitchell Spurrell, 25, were arrested on Highway 11 east of Thunder Bay Wednesday. The pair is also charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, after three kilograms of pot was allegedly seized, and obstructing a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|10 min
|Zap
|44
|GO studies Guelph-Toronto rail service (May '08)
|1 hr
|Home prices up 25...
|8
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|2 hr
|Paramedics next
|12
|Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Senior Fraud
|17
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC