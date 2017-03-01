Giller prize winner Bonnie Burnard de...

Giller prize winner Bonnie Burnard dead at age 72

Read more: Brandon Sun

Her longtime friend and fellow author Joan Barfoot said Burnard died in hospital in London, Ont., but had no other details. Burnard won a string of awards for her work, including the prestigious Giller Prize in 1999 for "A Good House," a novel about an ordinary Ontario family who lived through the post-Second World War boom.

