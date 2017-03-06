Federal government not abdicating rol...

Federal government not abdicating role in Grassy Narrows cleanup, says Murray

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Ontario Environment Minister Glen Murray says there's no reason to think Ottawa is not committed to addressing the long-standing issue of mercury contamination and cleanup at Grassy Narrows First Nation. Murray says he believes the federal government has expressed a sincere interest to be a partner in "more than just words," noting the province has work to do before Ottawa's role can be more formally defined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brampton men charged with stealing truck loads (Sep '12) 8 hr kolp 7
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 8 hr kopl 13
News Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty opens new office (Jul '11) 9 hr Ann 2
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... 9 hr Ryan 2
News Vulnerable women in Toronto find a safe haven a... 12 hr will get worse 1
News Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio die... 12 hr Haz 1
News Newly arrived Yazidis who escaped sex slavery o... 12 hr truck them 2 Bram... 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,370,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC