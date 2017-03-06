Federal government not abdicating role in Grassy Narrows cleanup, says Murray
Ontario Environment Minister Glen Murray says there's no reason to think Ottawa is not committed to addressing the long-standing issue of mercury contamination and cleanup at Grassy Narrows First Nation. Murray says he believes the federal government has expressed a sincere interest to be a partner in "more than just words," noting the province has work to do before Ottawa's role can be more formally defined.
