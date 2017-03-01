Family of girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
The family of a southern Ontario teen who suffered severe brain injuries after being impaled by a sawed-off golf club during gym class has filed a lawsuit for more than $20 million. Madison Arseneault's family alleges the city of Windsor, Ont., the school board and teachers were negligent and failed to ensure the 15-year-old's safety during gym class held on city-run property last year.
