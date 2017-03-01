Environmental Fine for Dry Cleaner in...

Environmental Fine for Dry Cleaner in Mississauga, Ontario

There are 1 comment on the HAZMAT Magazine story from 21 hrs ago, titled Environmental Fine for Dry Cleaner in Mississauga, Ontario. In it, HAZMAT Magazine reports that:

The owner of a dry cleaning establishment in Mississauga, Ontario recently plead guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to one count of contravening the Tetrachloroethylene Regulations made pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 . An inspection of the dry-cleaning facility, conducted in January 2016 by enforcement officers from Environment Canada and Climate Change, revealed that a container, in which a residue containing tetrachloroethylene was found, did not have a secondary containment system, which is in contravention of the Tetrachloroethylene Regulations.

Brampton just as BAD

Toronto, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
Ontario

