Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio diesel spills at B.C. fish farm
The leader of a First Nation off the north coast of Vancouver Island says he's worried about the impact a fuel spill at a nearby fish farm will have on his community's food source. Bob Chamberlin, elected chief councillor Kwikwasat'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation, said the area is critical for clam digging, which is a major food source to the community.
