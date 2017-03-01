Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres ...

Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio diesel spills at B.C. fish farm

11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The leader of a First Nation off the north coast of Vancouver Island says he's worried about the impact a fuel spill at a nearby fish farm will have on his community's food source. Bob Chamberlin, elected chief councillor Kwikwasat'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation, said the area is critical for clam digging, which is a major food source to the community.

